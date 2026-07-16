Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 11,766 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,755,290,000 after buying an additional 2,596,265 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,700,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,345,000 after acquiring an additional 339,447 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,350,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $462,721,000 after acquiring an additional 220,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $394,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $343,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $213.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.94. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $109.90 and a one year high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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