Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 12,095 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. TD Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 4.2%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $205.75 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $208.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average is $179.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide to $215 from $210 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Truist price target raise report

Truist Financial raised its price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide to $215 from $210 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus also lifted its price target to $215 from $207 and kept a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Stifel price target raise report

Stifel Nicolaus also lifted its price target to $215 from $207 and kept a rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP initiated coverage with a market perform rating and a $235 target, which is above the current trading level and may still support investor sentiment. Citizens JMP coverage initiation

Citizens JMP initiated coverage with a rating and a $235 target, which is above the current trading level and may still support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison article weighing ZTO Express against CHRW highlights valuation considerations, but it does not appear to include a major new catalyst for the stock. Zacks comparison article

A Zacks comparison article weighing ZTO Express against CHRW highlights valuation considerations, but it does not appear to include a major new catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna issued a positive forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, reinforcing expectations that analysts see room for further upside. Susquehanna forecast report

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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