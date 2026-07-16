Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 14,953 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,953 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $369.05 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.76 and a 52 week high of $410.98. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.83 and a 200-day moving average of $349.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is 30.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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