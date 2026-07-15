Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 19,396 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,463 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,396 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $400.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $344.67 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.47 and a 52-week high of $444.72. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $334.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -931.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,218.91 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $3,539,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 983,316 shares in the company, valued at $348,005,365.56. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 131,746 shares of company stock valued at $48,352,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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