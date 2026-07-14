Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 56,869 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 56,869 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,605,435.50. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 102,858 shares of company stock worth $41,672,900 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $386.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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