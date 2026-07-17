Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,340 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 408.3% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $100.00 target price on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Arete Research set a $104.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $170.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $23,384,806.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,711,717,915.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total value of $18,749,786.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fortinet was upgraded by Zacks Research from hold to strong-buy , signaling stronger earnings optimism and a potentially more favorable near-term trading setup. Article Title

Fortinet was upgraded by Zacks Research from to , signaling stronger earnings optimism and a potentially more favorable near-term trading setup. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Fortinet as a beneficiary of rising cybersecurity demand , especially as AI infrastructure spending and global threat concerns keep security budgets elevated. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Fortinet as a beneficiary of , especially as AI infrastructure spending and global threat concerns keep security budgets elevated. Positive Sentiment: Coverage on Fortinet’s AI security initiatives , including the expansion of FortiEndpoint and broader AI cybersecurity positioning, is reinforcing the growth narrative around the stock. Article Title

Coverage on Fortinet’s , including the expansion of FortiEndpoint and broader AI cybersecurity positioning, is reinforcing the growth narrative around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet’s selection of TD SYNNEX as a global delivery/distribution partner adds another sign of expanding channel reach and customer access. Article Title

Fortinet’s selection of adds another sign of expanding channel reach and customer access. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted that Fortinet has been outperforming peers despite weakness in the broader session, suggesting relative strength rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Article Title

MarketWatch noted that Fortinet has been despite weakness in the broader session, suggesting relative strength rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary compared Fortinet with peers like Palo Alto and Microsoft, but also raised valuation concerns after a strong multi-year run, which may cap upside if growth does not keep pace. Article Title

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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