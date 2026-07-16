Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,685 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Kennametal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,887,048 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 505,669 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 968,294 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,509,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kennametal by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 538,321 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 352,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 776.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 375,839 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 332,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 195.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 312,769 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kennametal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kennametal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $36.50.

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Kennametal Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE KMT opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.03 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Kennametal's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kennametal's payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other news, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 12,013 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $397,870.56. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,736.16. This represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $197,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,670.76. The trade was a 54.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,583,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

Further Reading

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