Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 77,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company's stock.

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUFG. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUFG

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

Further Reading

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