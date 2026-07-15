Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 437,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $20,967,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Royalty Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $508,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $161,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 191,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,165,559. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,800 shares of company stock worth $23,333,723. Insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $630.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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