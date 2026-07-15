Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 309,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,065,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SK Telecom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 405,863 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,462,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $50,561,000 after buying an additional 374,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 80,378.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 327,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 291,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,319,000.

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SK Telecom Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. SK Telecom had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SKM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded SK Telecom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of SK Telecom from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. NYSE: SKM is South Korea's largest wireless carrier, offering a comprehensive range of mobile telecommunications services. The company operates 5G, 4G LTE and IoT networks, providing voice, data and messaging solutions to consumers and businesses. Beyond traditional wireless services, SK Telecom delivers fixed-line broadband, digital content platforms, cloud computing and cybersecurity offerings designed to support enterprise digital transformation and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Established in 1984 as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Services, SK Telecom pioneered cellular service commercialization in South Korea and has continually expanded into new technology areas.

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