Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,945 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 36.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $41,404,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 9.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in Tapestry by 157.6% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 17,372 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,701,954.26. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $140.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.62 and a 52 week high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tapestry from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $169.88.

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Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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