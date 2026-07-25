Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,758 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,409 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $170,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849,603 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after buying an additional 70,283,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $206.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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