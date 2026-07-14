Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,763 Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,672 shares of the company's stock worth $1,497,494,000 after buying an additional 86,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,421,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,378,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,465,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,064,000 after buying an additional 67,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,925,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 532,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,951,000 after acquiring an additional 66,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.00.

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Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.27. The stock has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.58. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52-week low of $166.10 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $76.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 20.8 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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