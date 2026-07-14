Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,749 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $26,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 822.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $946,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,580 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Chevron by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,811,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:CVX opened at $182.09 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $146.49 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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