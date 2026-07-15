Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,824 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 287.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1%

MAR stock opened at $363.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98. The stock's 50 day moving average is $375.63 and its 200-day moving average is $349.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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