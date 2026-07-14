Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 570.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,377 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,171 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2,857.1% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.75 and a 1 year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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