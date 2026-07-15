Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 9,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Edward F. Callahan purchased 858 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.30 per share, with a total value of $99,785.40. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,931.80. This trade represents a 261.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Tarantino bought 870 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,006.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 1,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $204,953.80. The trade was a 93.45% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,628 shares of company stock worth $777,128. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Badger Meter from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $155.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Badger Meter

Key Stories Impacting Badger Meter

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bronstein, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, and others, announced or promoted class-action claims against Badger Meter over alleged securities-law violations, increasing legal uncertainty for shareholders.

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bronstein, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, and others, announced or promoted class-action claims against Badger Meter over alleged securities-law violations, increasing legal uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Several notices emphasize an August 3, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status, keeping the lawsuit in focus and potentially creating near-term headline risk for Badger Meter (BMI) .

Several notices emphasize an August 3, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status, keeping the lawsuit in focus and potentially creating near-term headline risk for . Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky alleged an “order pull-forward” scheme may have inflated valuations by up to $129 per share, a claim that could further damage investor confidence if widely followed.

Levi & Korsinsky alleged an “order pull-forward” scheme may have inflated valuations by up to $129 per share, a claim that could further damage investor confidence if widely followed. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on Badger Meter to $109 and maintained an underweight rating, reflecting a cautious view from one analyst but adding only incremental pressure versus the litigation headlines.

Barclays lowered its price target on Badger Meter to $109 and maintained an underweight rating, reflecting a cautious view from one analyst but adding only incremental pressure versus the litigation headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage, including a Zacks note, points to the recent share pullback versus the broader market, but the immediate driver appears to be legal overhang rather than a fresh operational update.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $131.02 and its 200 day moving average is $145.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.71 million for the quarter. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Badger Meter's payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Badger Meter, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Badger Meter wasn't on the list.

While Badger Meter currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here