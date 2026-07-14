Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 193.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,683 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 24.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,376 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 2.1%

CAT stock opened at $932.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $402.23 and a 12-month high of $1,073.46. The stock has a market cap of $429.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50-day moving average is $931.66 and its 200 day moving average is $785.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares in the company, valued at $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $976.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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