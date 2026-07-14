Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,345 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $236.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.09. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is 54.70%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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