Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,825 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 20,825 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.58. The business's 50-day moving average is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.58.

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Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded Shopify to Buy and lifted its price target to $160 , citing early signs of strength in Q2, a reworked partner program, and potential pricing power as Shopify benefits from “agentic commerce.” Article Title

Jefferies upgraded Shopify to and lifted its price target to , citing early signs of strength in Q2, a reworked partner program, and potential pricing power as Shopify benefits from “agentic commerce.” Positive Sentiment: Stifel and Bank of America also recently turned more constructive on the stock, adding to the view that SHOP may be re-rating after a weak year-to-date stretch. Article Title

Stifel and Bank of America also recently turned more constructive on the stock, adding to the view that may be re-rating after a weak year-to-date stretch. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Shopify to Strong Buy , reflecting improving optimism around earnings prospects and the company’s ability to rebound from the recent pullback. Article Title

Zacks upgraded Shopify to , reflecting improving optimism around earnings prospects and the company’s ability to rebound from the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Shopify’s growing role in payments infrastructure and its position as a core platform for AI-driven and “agentic” commerce, reinforcing the long-term bull case. Article Title

Coverage highlighted Shopify’s growing role in payments infrastructure and its position as a core platform for AI-driven and “agentic” commerce, reinforcing the long-term bull case. Neutral Sentiment: DoorDash launched a native Shopify App Store integration for local retailers, which expands merchant functionality on Shopify but is more of a partnership update than a direct earnings catalyst. Article Title

DoorDash launched a native Shopify App Store integration for local retailers, which expands merchant functionality on Shopify but is more of a partnership update than a direct earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Shopify’s earlier share-price weakness, slower growth, and AI-related costs, which temper enthusiasm even as sentiment improves. Article Title

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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