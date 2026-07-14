Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,659 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,292 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,273 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Benzinga

Guggenheim raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,273 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly is presenting new Kisunla data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, giving investors another potential pipeline catalyst beyond its blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Benzinga

Eli Lilly is presenting new data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, giving investors another potential pipeline catalyst beyond its blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Eli Lilly’s obesity drugs continues to highlight how important the franchise is to revenue, with two products now generating nearly two-thirds of sales — a reminder of the company’s scale and earnings power. The Motley Fool

Commentary around Eli Lilly’s obesity drugs continues to highlight how important the franchise is to revenue, with two products now generating nearly two-thirds of sales — a reminder of the company’s scale and earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK funds added Eli Lilly alongside other large-cap names, which may signal continued institutional interest but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance

Cathie Wood’s ARK funds added Eli Lilly alongside other large-cap names, which may signal continued institutional interest but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Social-media and trading chatter remains upbeat, with investors citing upgraded targets and biotech momentum, but these comments are sentiment-driven rather than new fundamental disclosures. Quiver Quantitative

Social-media and trading chatter remains upbeat, with investors citing upgraded targets and biotech momentum, but these comments are sentiment-driven rather than new fundamental disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: A 247WallSt piece argues there may be a new under-the-radar catalyst in Eli Lilly’s pipeline, but it is largely speculative and not a confirmed development. 247WallSt

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,185.71 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,249.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,034.03. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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