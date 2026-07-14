Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,919 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average is $148.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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