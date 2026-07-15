Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 93,477 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,429 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 93,477 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $23,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 10,909 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart continues to benefit from strong momentum in higher-margin businesses such as advertising, membership, and e-commerce, which are growing faster than its core store operations and supporting the long-term growth story. Where Will Walmart Stock Be in 5 Years?

Walmart continues to benefit from strong momentum in higher-margin businesses such as advertising, membership, and e-commerce, which are growing faster than its core store operations and supporting the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Walmart just announced its 53rd dividend increase, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive, income-producing stock for investors looking for steady cash returns. Walmart just declared its 53rd dividend increase

Walmart just announced its 53rd dividend increase, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive, income-producing stock for investors looking for steady cash returns. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlights Walmart+ membership growth and faster delivery as drivers of recurring revenue and deeper customer engagement, which could help sustain sales momentum. Can Walmart+ Membership Keep WMT's Growth Momentum Alive?

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $94.43 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $413,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at $69,074,186.76. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,170 shares of company stock worth $12,692,133. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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