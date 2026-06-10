Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $25.71 Million Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $25,711,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 15.7% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,831 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 203,851 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.53.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE KKR opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.83. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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