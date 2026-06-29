Caldwell Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Caldwell Trust Co cut its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Trust Co's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,458 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $239.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $244.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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