California First Leasing Corp Sells 5,200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

California First Leasing Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,900 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 9.2% of California First Leasing Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. California First Leasing Corp's holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.5% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $4,706,000. Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $359.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.73.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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