California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 18,893 Shares of Valaris Limited $VAL

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,470 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Valaris worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAL. Weiss Ratings lowered Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Valaris from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $60.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VAL

Valaris Stock Up 0.6%

VAL opened at $79.63 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $114.12. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Valaris had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Valaris's revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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