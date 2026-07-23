California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,598 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,854 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Globe Life worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 909.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,746 shares of the company's stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 89,866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $7,348,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $2,073,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 34,786.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company's stock worth $123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 879,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,411,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.3%

Globe Life stock opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.48 and a 52-week high of $191.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.54.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $3,133,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,853.60. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $2,402,625.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,965,722.75. This represents a 25.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

More Globe Life News

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Positive Sentiment: Globe Life reported second-quarter net operating income of $3.61 per share, up from $3.27 a year ago, while net income came in at $3.65 per share, showing continued year-over-year earnings growth. GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Globe Life reported second-quarter net operating income of $3.61 per share, up from $3.27 a year ago, while net income came in at $3.65 per share, showing continued year-over-year earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Revenue of $1.60 billion slightly beat Wall Street expectations, suggesting the company is still growing its top line despite the earnings miss. View Press Release

Revenue of $1.60 billion slightly beat Wall Street expectations, suggesting the company is still growing its top line despite the earnings miss. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Globe Life to $225 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $201 with an overweight rating, signaling analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Benzinga

TD Cowen raised its price target on Globe Life to $225 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $201 with an overweight rating, signaling analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Globe Life updated its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95, which brackets the consensus estimate of $15.65 and suggests management is generally reaffirming its full-year outlook. GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Globe Life updated its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95, which brackets the consensus estimate of $15.65 and suggests management is generally reaffirming its full-year outlook. Negative Sentiment: The quarter’s EPS of $3.61 missed the analyst consensus of $3.67 by $0.06, which may limit upside for the shares despite the stronger revenue performance. View Press Release

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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