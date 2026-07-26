California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,498 Shares of Brink's Company (The) $BCO

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,082 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Brink's worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFSG Corp acquired a new position in Brink's during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink's in the 1st quarter valued at $7,461,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brink's by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,977 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink's by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,050 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Brink's during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Brink's Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BCO stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. Brink's Company has a 1-year low of $84.99 and a 1-year high of $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brink's Company will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Report on BCO

About Brink's

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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