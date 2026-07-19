California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 95,268 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,410 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 95,268 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Valero Energy worth $163,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $276.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valero expanded its share repurchase authorization, which can boost earnings per share over time and indicates the board sees value in the stock. Valero Energy Expands Share Repurchase Authorization Program

Valero expanded its share repurchase authorization, which can boost earnings per share over time and indicates the board sees value in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Valero declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors and highlighting strong cash generation. Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Valero declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors and highlighting strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Energy stocks rose late Friday afternoon, with the broader sector gaining on the day, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for VLO shares. Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Energy stocks rose late Friday afternoon, with the broader sector gaining on the day, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for VLO shares. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, there was unusual put-option activity in Valero, suggesting some traders are hedging or positioning for near-term volatility rather than making a clear directional bet.

Separately, there was unusual put-option activity in Valero, suggesting some traders are hedging or positioning for near-term volatility rather than making a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also pointed to improving earnings estimates and momentum, which may be helping sentiment, though these were commentary pieces rather than new company announcements. Can Valero Energy (VLO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $309.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.32. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 32.61 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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