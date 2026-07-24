California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,670 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Matador Resources worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Key Matador Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $79,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,209,460. This represents a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn W. Stetson purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.41 per share, with a total value of $26,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 95,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,099,052.70. This represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,907 shares of company stock valued at $635,712. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. Matador Resources Company has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $66.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The firm's revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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