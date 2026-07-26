California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,442 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 85.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.51.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.37 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.90%.The business's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Texas Capital Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.17.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $5,010,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,968,014.70. This represents a 22.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $353,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,619.50. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,023. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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