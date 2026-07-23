California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 15,438 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $20,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is 136.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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