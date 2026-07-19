California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,116,175 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347,594 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,116,175 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.37% of Kraft Heinz worth $97,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.3%

KHC opened at $25.88 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

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