California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 23,036 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,140 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 23,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,162 shares of the bank's stock worth $167,393,000 after buying an additional 1,516,939 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,311,051 shares of the bank's stock worth $90,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,295 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,822,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,645,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 900,247 shares of the bank's stock worth $62,216,000 after acquiring an additional 489,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 29.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prosperity Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $42,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,810,278. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $849,312. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

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