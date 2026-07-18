California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,813 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,545 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Lockheed Martin worth $332,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 959 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $607.58.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $508.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $521.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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