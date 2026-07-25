California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 79,518 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,212 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,518 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Terex worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $6,939,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,439,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 814.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 61,014 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Stock Up 1.8%

TEX stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $74.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Terex from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.45.

Read Our Latest Report on TEX

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Further Reading

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