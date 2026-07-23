California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,727 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,430 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $26,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NFSG Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 578.6% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 95 shares of the construction company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $719.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $790.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.02 and a 52-week high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

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Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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