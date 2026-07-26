California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,835 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,473 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Crocs worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crocs by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,474,037 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $126,060,000 after purchasing an additional 366,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,096 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $123,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 399.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $105,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,180,405 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $119,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $77,651,000 after buying an additional 399,964 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,775,470.37. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Crocs from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Trading Up 1.7%

Crocs stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $140.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.57 million. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.Crocs's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

More Crocs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Crocs to $150 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Street Insider article

Needham raised its price target on Crocs to $150 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America boosted its target to $160 and said sustained North American direct-to-consumer growth could support a higher valuation multiple. Proactive Investors article

Bank of America boosted its target to $160 and said sustained North American direct-to-consumer growth could support a higher valuation multiple. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum remains strong, with CROX trading near recent highs after a sizable three-month advance and a new 52-week high earlier this month. Barchart article

Technical momentum remains strong, with CROX trading near recent highs after a sizable three-month advance and a new 52-week high earlier this month. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for Q2 results, with expectations supported by brand strength, DTC growth and international momentum, but not enough clarity yet to call for a clear earnings beat. Zacks earnings preview

Investors are waiting for Q2 results, with expectations supported by brand strength, DTC growth and international momentum, but not enough clarity yet to call for a clear earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Crocs’ stock has risen sharply over the past few months, but some investors are weighing whether the rally has already priced in much of the good news. Zacks strategy article

Crocs’ stock has risen sharply over the past few months, but some investors are weighing whether the rally has already priced in much of the good news. Negative Sentiment: Tariff pressures, margin concerns and weakness in the HEYDUDE brand remain key headwinds that could limit upside if Q2 results disappoint. Zacks earnings preview

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

See Also

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