California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $11,346,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FormFactor alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,683 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 43,978.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,710 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,570 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $2,998,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,495 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial raised FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FormFactor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,442,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,805,088.45. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,268.77. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $104.04 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 1.22.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. FormFactor's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FormFactor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FormFactor wasn't on the list.

While FormFactor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here