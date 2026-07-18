California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,256 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 64,616 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $203,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 133,173 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 248.3% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 38,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here