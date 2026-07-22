California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,802 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Jacobs Solutions worth $30,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 737.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,179 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,161,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,819 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,803 shares of the company's stock worth $112,962,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.10.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.27. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,764.43. This trade represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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