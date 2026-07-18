California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118,312 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 298,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Home Depot worth $696,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $339.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm's 50 day moving average is $326.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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