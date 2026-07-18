California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879,876 shares of the company's stock after selling 365,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.48% of Exelon worth $239,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $286,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 84,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 472,175 shares of the company's stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of EXC opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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