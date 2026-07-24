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California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Skyworks Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CalPERS cut its Skyworks Solutions stake by 59.3% in the first quarter, selling 411,331 shares and ending with 282,396 shares valued at about $15.1 million.
  • Skyworks beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, reporting $1.15 EPS versus $1.04 expected and revenue of $943.7 million, though sales were still down 1% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $77.47, while the shares recently traded around $60.47 and offer a 4.7% dividend yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Skyworks Solutions.

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 411,331 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,338,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,168 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,108,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $862,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,600,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $418,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,901,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $374,229,000 after purchasing an additional 137,506 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $329,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,338 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $90.90. The company's fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Skyworks Solutions's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 117.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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