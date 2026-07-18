California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 198,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of T-Mobile US worth $304,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential.

TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report.

Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. T Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Cut As Starlink Risks Shape Analyst Views

One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone.

Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on the stock appears to be pre-earnings caution, as investors weigh whether growth can match expectations and whether competitive threats could limit upside.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $192.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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