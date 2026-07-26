California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,776 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Lantheus worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 93,823 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $104.82 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $377.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lantheus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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