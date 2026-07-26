California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,443 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,639 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Post worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 119.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Post by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,056 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Post by 7.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $649,839.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,990.35. The trade was a 29.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Post Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE POST opened at $91.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Post had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.01%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Post in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Post from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Post from $119.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.60.

View Our Latest Report on Post

Key Headlines Impacting Post

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: Post recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.94, topping analyst expectations of $1.73, while revenue grew 4.7% year over year, signaling solid underlying demand and better-than-expected profitability.

Post recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.94, topping analyst expectations of $1.73, while revenue grew 4.7% year over year, signaling solid underlying demand and better-than-expected profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s revenue came in slightly below estimates, and margins remain something investors may continue to monitor, but the latest results still pointed to resilient operating performance.

The company’s revenue came in slightly below estimates, and margins remain something investors may continue to monitor, but the latest results still pointed to resilient operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently expect Post Holdings to generate $7.57 in EPS for the full year, which suggests the market may be focusing on execution versus guidance rather than a major change in the outlook.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

Further Reading

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