California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.08 Billion Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,188,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Micron Technology worth $1,077,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Micron Technology by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $848.95 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $949.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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