California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.06 Million Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) by 323.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,198 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System's holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,256,540 shares of the company's stock worth $1,689,287,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311,040 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 39,380,652 shares of the company's stock worth $762,409,000 after buying an additional 13,985,025 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 32,538,137 shares of the company's stock worth $629,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,009,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rocket Companies by 11,636.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,189,869 shares of the company's stock worth $507,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company's stock.

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Rocket Companies Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:RKT opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 261.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 2.78%.Rocket Companies's quarterly revenue was up 167.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKT. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

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